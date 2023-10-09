5 college football teams that have disappointed the most in 2023 season
There have been some disappointing performances from a few title contenders thus far during 2023 college football season.
By Drew Koch
4. Clemson hasn't met expectations for the second year in a row
Cade Klubnik is not the guy. At least not yet. Klubnick is only 19 years old, so I'm not going to throw the sophomore QB under the bus. But aside from Clemson's lopsided victory over the Syracuse Orange, Klubnik has not quite ascended to the heights necessary to take the Tigers to the top.
Clemson is 2-2 in conference and 4-2 overall. The Tigers remain unranked in both the coaches poll and the AP Top 25 after narrowly defeating Wake Forest this past week; a game in which Klubnick threw for just over 130 yards.
Clemson got off on the wrong foot with a surprising loss in Week 1 to the upstart Duke Blue Devils. While the Tigers fought valiently against Florida State a few weeks back, ultimately, it was Seminoles who emerged victorious.
With both Duke and FSU still undefeated, it would take a Herculean effort for Dabo Swinney' team to get back into the hunt for the ACC Championship Game. UNC and Louisville are both undefeated as well.
The Clemson Tigers have a week off before heading to South Beach to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The loser of that game will be buried in the standings. Dabo is hoping to lead this team to victory, but it may already be too late.