5 college football teams that have disappointed the most in 2023 season
There have been some disappointing performances from a few title contenders thus far during 2023 college football season.
By Drew Koch
5. Jimbo Fisher still hasn't brought Texas A&M to the promised land
The opportunity was there this past week for Texas A&M. With Alabama visiting Kyle Field, the Aggies had a chance to exorcise the demons. But Jalen Milroe played exceedingly well on the road and the Crimson Tide outlasted the Aggies 26-20.
That's only one conference loss for Jimbo Fisher this season, so there's still left to salvage the season. But Texas A&M has three tough road trips on the horizon with Tennessee, Mississippi, and LSU all away from College Station.
That loss to Miami didn't sting so much until the Hurricanes inexplicably ran a play this past week instead of taking a knee and running out the clock. The Canes lost the game in the waning seconds to Georgia Tech, and now that blot on Texas A&M's record doesn't look so hot.
With Connor Weigman now out for what's likely to be the remainder of the 2023 season with a foot injury, the ball will be in the hands of Max Johnson. The former LSU transfer is a veteran of the SEC, but losing Weigman could be the straw that broke the camel's back.