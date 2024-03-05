5 college football teams that will be worse than you think in 2024
Not every college football blue-blood is going to have a great season next year for their standards.
By John Buhler
3. Florida Gators could be one of the worst teams in the entire Power Four
As my FanSided.com colleague and False Start co-host Cody Williams would say, "This is our dragon meme of the week." Which of these teams is not like the other for less-than-great reasons? Along with the two others I have not yet mentioned, the Florida Gators do not belong in the same conversations about making the playoff with the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Despite having already won two national championships this century, on the football field, the Gators never really came close to making the College Football Playoff even once under the four-team format. Yes, they have had their moments under the likes of Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen. However, for as long as Billy Napier is coaching this team, the Gators are rendered useless.
With the way Florida's 2024 season schedule shakes out, are there even six wins to be had to achieve bowl eligibility? Drawing Florida State, Miami and UCF in the non-conference is brutal. So is having Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss is pretty much certain losses in SEC play. The litmus test game would have to be early in the year vs. Texas A&M. If the Gators lose that one at home, they are so cooked.
It wouldn't shock me if a third straight loss in The Cocktail Party is what gets Napier fired immediately.