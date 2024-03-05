5 college football teams that will be worse than you think in 2024
Not every college football blue-blood is going to have a great season next year for their standards.
By John Buhler
1. Michigan Wolverines are not repeating as national champions, I'm sorry
No, there will not be a repeat in college football. The most likely candidate to pull back next year would have to be the Michigan Wolverines. Not only did they lose a ton of players to the NFL Draft, but many of their best coaches also left for the league. Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter and Jay Harbaugh all left. All that remains are Sherrone Moore and guys who cannot sense the sanctions.
In truth, I like Sherrone Moore. He gives off the vibe of being a leader of men, one who will have his players ready for battle. However, his offensive play-calling is far too ground-centric for his teams to score a plethora of points. This means there will be even more of an emphasis on defense and special teams to offset him assuming his new coaching role. Did I mention that Ohio State is freaking loaded?
Ohio State, as well as Oregon and Penn State, are locks to make the expanded 12-team playoff. It is hard to see Ohio State being any worse than a top-four team next year. The same principle applies to Oregon. As for Penn State, 10-2 would put them in the driver's seat to make the playoff as the third-best team in the Big Ten. That would get them to right around a No. 9 or 10 seed in most iterations.
Michigan is in the same boat as Kalen DeBoer Alabama, but in a league that is not as good as the top.