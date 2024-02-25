5 college football teams who have raised their QB ceiling for 2024
These five college football programs made great decisions to upgrade their quarterback rooms.
By John Buhler
4. Former Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to Michigan State
This one is more of a long-term play, but I still like the potential outlook for what it could mean for the Spartans even this year. When Jonathan Smith left his alma mater of Oregon State to take over a downtrodden Michigan State program mired in scandal, he knew he needed to bring with him his ace quarterback recruit. Aidan Chiles committed to play for Smith, so we shall see how he does soon.
There was a chance that former Beavers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei could follow Smith to East Lansing, but he opted to return to the ACC to play for his former school's bitter rival in Florida State. Regardless, DJ U is mostly what he is as a college football player, whereas the sky is the limit for Chiles, especially now at a "Power Two" school in Michigan State, one that has tremendous upside.
Given that NIL helps good programs historically like Michigan State out so much, we could very well see Chiles lead the Spartans to their second-ever playoff berth before he turns pro. Again, pretty much anything Chiles does under center this year will be an improvement over what we saw out of Michigan State last year. If he is as good as Payton Thorne was in 2021, that is fantastic for Sparty.
Chiles has the potential to have the Spartans bowling year one in his first year as their quarterback.