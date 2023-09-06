5 Cowboys that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
The Cowboys are well-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but more than a few of the greatest players in franchise history are still waiting for recognition.
It was a tremendous summer for the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio. Linebackers Chuck Howley and DeMarcus Ware were enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even longtime Miami Dolphins’ defender Zach Thomas spent the final season of his Hall of Fame career with Jerry Jones’ club.
The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, however it’s never a bad time to talk about NFL history.
The current Cowboys have veteran blockers such as tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin who will likely be in the discussions when it comes to the Hall of Fame when the time comes. As for these five gentlemen, they are eligible now and should get a closer look.
5. S Charlie Waters
His running mate at safety for a few years in the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary, Cliff Harris, was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Charlie Waters was a third-round pick in 1970 from Clemson University. Harris was an undrafted free agent from Ouachita Baptist. The duo roamed Tom Landry’s defensive backfield for nine seasons from 1970-78. That’s because Waters missed the entire 1979 season knee injury. Meanwhile, that wound up being Harris’ final year in the league.
The latter already has his bust in Canton, Ohio. As for Waters, he came back in 1980 and played two more seasons with the Cowboys. He was part of five Super Bowl teams that won titles in 1971 (VI) and 1977 (XII).
Waters played various roles during his early years in Dallas and settled in at strong safety in 1975. During his 11 NFL seasons, he came up with 41 interceptions, returning two for scores, and scooped up seven fumble recoveries. He’s also been credited with seven sacks.
The three-time Pro Bowler is also co-owner of the league’s postseason record for career interceptions (9), shared by Rams’ and Bills’ safety Bill Simpson and Pro Football Hall of Famers Ed Reed and Ronnie Lott.