5 Dak Prescott replacements the Cowboys should already have an eye on for 2025
If the Dallas Cowboys let Dak Prescott slip through the cracks, here are five worthy backup plans.
Dak Prescott is set to begin the 2024 season — the final year of his current contract — without an extension from the Dallas Cowboys. While CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports that Dallas still plans to ink Prescott to a new deal eventually, Jerry Jones and the front office are taking the unconventional approach.
Prescott was the MVP runner-up last season, putting together the best season of his career by every metric. The Cowboys' early postseason exit stung, of course, but there is no reason to believe the Cowboys can upgrade their QB position. So, why not extend Prescott and avoid the risk that comes with putting it off?
Who knows. It's Dallas, they play by their own rules over there. But, the longer Prescott goes unsigned, the longer opposing NFL teams will circle like vultures, hoping for America's team to fall apart at the seams.
While the Cowboys should be keen on keeping Prescott, here are a few reasonable backup plans. Just in case.
5. Cowboys traded for Trey Lance for a reason
The Cowboys shocked the NFL world last offseason by acquiring Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. It was a destination few saw coming for the former No. 3 pick. Jerry Jones operated with full autonomy, circumventing his front office personnel to invest in a buy-low opportunity he alone found interesting.
In the end, Lance was listed as QB3 behind Prescott and Cooper Rush. He never saw the field, and a similar fate could await him in 2024. Even so, there's a reason — however convoluted and misguided — that Dallas went out and got the 23-year-old. He's still young, with a dual-threat profile that made him a top-3 pick only a few short years ago. Lance never really got an extended runway in San Francisco, so it's hard to say with any certainty that he is (or isn't) a lost cause. Most players as young as Lance can improve, though, and the Cowboys clearly have some level of confidence in him. Well, at least Jerry Jones does.
Dallas is committed to Prescott for the time being, and the goal is to win a Super Bowl next season. Lance won't see the field unless it's a true emergency. Even so, the Cowboys will have the luxury of monitoring him in training camp, in practice, and perhaps in garbage time. If Lance shows material signs of progress, maybe he ends up sticking around as the heir apparent to Prescott.
That is an admittedly dire outcome for Dallas, but Lance probably deserves a little bit of confidence. Again, he was the No. 3 pick and his opportunity never really arrived. It's a unique situation, and one the Cowboys could capitalize on if it all goes south.
4. Daniel Jones won't stick with the Giants much longer
The New York Giants can opt out of Daniel Jones' contract at season's end. While anything can and will happen in the NFL, all signs point toward the Giants jumping ship as soon as possible. Jones was quite bad prior to his ACL injury last season, throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions across six starts.
Aside from the Giants' magical 2022 postseason run, which feels more like an aberation than a sign of what's possible, the Daniel Jones experience in NYC has been largely negative. It has been tough sledding for the Giants, really ever since Eli Manning left. New York just lacks consistency on a year-to-year basis, in large part due to their instability at the QB position.
Jones was quite good in 2022, to be fair. On paper, he's a classically appealing QB "prospect," still only 26 years of age. He's 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, built with the height to stand in the pocket and the strength to handle physicality. Unfortunately, he averaged a mere 5.7 yards per attempt last season and fell into old habits on the turnover front. Jones' arm talent doesn't live up to his physical profile.
It's too early to close the book on Jones completely, and Dallas should be willing to engage with the possibility of signing him on the rebound. That becomes especially true if Prescott bolts. There are only so many proven, starting-caliber QBs in the world. Jones has at least reached that level once before, and he's young enough to inspire hope in the future. Misguided hope, maybe, but hope all the same.
3. Justin Fields could be the Cowboys' logical next step
Odds are the Pittsburgh Steelers will decline Justin Fields' $25.7 million contract option for next season, sending the former first-round pick into free agency. Fields is the obvious successor to Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, at least in theory. But, if Fields ends up riding the pine all season as expected, he could be tempted to find a more suitable home.
The Cowboys obviously have an underlying interest in dual-threat QBs (see: Trey Lance). If Prescott walks, we can expect Jerry Jones to look for a splashy name with a little upside. Fields is 25 years old, with enough starting experience to justify one last prolonged opportunity.
Fields' value is in the gutter. Chicago offloaded him for pennies on the dollar, vowing to "do right" by their QB before drafting his replacement. It's clear the league does not put much stock into Fields' three seasons as the Bears' QB1. While his output was never great, the complete lack of faith in such a dynamic athlete is a bit surprising. It could set up Dallas with a chance to find major value in the bargain bin.
Arm talent is the major concern with Fields. He doesn't always put enough zip behind his passes, which can lead to floaters over the middle that become easy fodder for defensive backs. That said, he's 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, built with broad shoulders, excellent strength, and the agility to create with his legs outside the pocket. Fields is one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. If he can show even marginal progress in terms of velocity and accuracy as a passer, teams will regret not landing him for cheap.
2. Cowboys could trade for Saints' Derek Carr
If Prescott bolts, this could be the Cowboys' best chance to land a proven starter. Derek Carr has four Pro Bowl appearances on his resumé. He's a high-volume gunner, unafraid of bold throws and capable of manufacturing explosive plays. The New Orleans Saints' first season with Carr was a mild disaster, though. Carr was not always at fault, but when a talented team misses the playoffs, blame will naturally find its way to the QB.
Klint Kubiak was tabbed as the Saints' new OC shortly after the season. He will presumably bring some version of Kyle Shanahan's offense to New Orleans, which should fit Carr perfectly. If the Saints can't make headway in the increasingly competitive NFC South, however, the front office could be inclined to smash the reset button. Baker Mayfield is signed long-term in Tampa Bay, and Kirk Cousins' arrival transforms the Falcons from a fringe threat into the consensus division favorites.
Carr is set to make $40 million in 2025, which is less than Prescott will demand on his next contract. He would also come with a potential out at season's end, giving Dallas the flexibility to move on if the Carr experience turns sour.
Of all the potential QBs on this list, Carr probably represents Dallas' best chance of maintaining a competitive football team. We know Carr can deliver the pigskin to his best playmakers and lead high-performing offenses. It's less certain how well Carr will hold up in the playoffs, but frankly, Dallas can't expect much if they let Prescott walk out the door.
1. Dolphins could swap Tua Tagovailoa for Dak Prescott
If the Cowboys let Dak Prescott hit free agency, the dream destination — at least from an entertainment standpoint — is the Miami Dolphins. Imagine Prescott in Mike McDaniel's system, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal. Miami has not inked Tua Tagovailoa to an extension, leaving him in the same bind as Prescott. That said, the Dolphins' confidence in Tagovailoa is probably not equal to the Cowboys' confidence in Prescott. If Miami has a chance to meaningfully upgrade its starting quarterback, now is the time. The Dolphins' title window won't stay open in perpetuity.
Prescott would put the Dolphins in the true contenders' circle, and it's hard to imagine a better schematic fit for the MVP runner-up. It would also put Tagovailoa in pole position on the free agent market. He would be the best available QB, and a natural rebound for the Cowboys' front office.
I'm not sure Tagovailoa has earned his next contract, which threatens to vastly outweigh his on-field talent. Even so, he's a definite starter — one of the 15 or 20 best QBs in the NFL, probably, which is enough to warrant an investment from the Cowboys. Tagovailoa operates with tremendous precision in the pocket. He doesn't have elite arm strength, but the Alabama product thinks the game at a high level and executes intermediate throws as well as anyone.
He's a lateral move at best, probably a significant step back, but Tagovailoa has at least proven that he can lead a suitably talented offense to the playoffs. Dallas isn't short on playmaking weapons, so long as CeeDee Lamb sticks around. Tagovailoa wouldn't be the ideal 2025 starter, but as far as Prescott replacements go, Dallas could do much worse.