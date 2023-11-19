5 Dino Babers replacements who can put Syracuse football back on the map
Syracuse needs to find the right man to take over for Dino Babers after he was let go on Sunday.
By John Buhler
4. Bronco Mendenhall could get back into coaching, possibly at Syracuse
Another name ESPN's Pete Thamel linked to the vacancy is former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Of the handful of names Thamel mentioned, Mendenhall's caught me totally off-guard, but in a good way. He was excellent leading the Cougars for years in Provo and did amazing things in Charlottesville leading the Hoos that we had not seen since the peak George Welsh days.
When Mendenhall stepped down after the 2021 college football season, it was strange to say the least. Mendenhall was regularly guiding the Cavaliers to bowl games, even having Virginia playing in a New Year's Six bowl at one point. If he can win at a place like Virginia, he could win at a place like Syracuse. Mendenhall knows the ACC well and knows how to build up a winning program anywhere.
I think if he is interested in the gig, then SU would be foolish not to at least interview him. Mendenhall's coaching track record speaks for itself. Syracuse is at a very easy entry point, as Babers arguably left it worse than he found it. Regardless, it feels like Syracuse could really use a complete cultural reset. Having seen very recently what he did at Virginia, Mendenhall is a great idea.
If there ever was a time and a place for Mendenhall to resurface, the Syracuse position could be it.