5 Dino Babers replacements who can put Syracuse football back on the map
Syracuse needs to find the right man to take over for Dino Babers after he was let go on Sunday.
By John Buhler
2. Jason Candle might be ready for his next big challenge after Toledo
After taking over for Matt Campbell at Toledo, Jason Candle has done a sensational job leading the Rockets for a better part of a decade now. He may have had his troubles in bowl games initially, but Candle is 64-33 overall with the Rockets and an impressive 42-19 in MAC play. He has Toledo at 10-1 on the season and has a shot at possibly guiding them into the New Year's Six with a little bit of help.
To me, now might be the time for Candle to go get what is his, and then some. Toledo has a great track record for getting good head coaches ready for major opportunities ahead of them. Campbell, Gary Pinkel and even Nick Saban used being at a place like Toledo to their advantage. Unfortunately, Candle is not as well-known of a coach across the country as he should be. He will need some help.
I think Candle would be a candidate other Power Five teams in need of a long-term head coach like Michigan State and Northwestern may consider. It feels like Northwestern could conceivably remove the interim tag on David Braun, as he has done a sensational job all things considered. Of course, they could try to poach Mike Kafka out of the NFL... As for Sparty, keep an eye on Jake Dickert at Wazzu.
Syracuse is not the sexiest job to leave Toledo for, but it is a decent first Power Five job for Candle.