5 former Royals free agents it's not too late to bring back
Familiarity can go a long way and there are several former Royals who are still available as free agents who could help in the team in 2024.
By Joel Wagler
The Kansas City Royals roster for 2024 probably isn't quite set yet, and there are some former Royals who are still available in free agency that might add value to the team this season.
Of course, the Royals shouldn't sign someone just because of their history together, but there needs to be a place for them on the team The players must add value to the roster. The Royals still have some spots that could be filled with inexpensive veterans that help them in the upcoming season.
5. Mike Moustakas, INF
Mike Moustakas is long past his heyday, but he could still offer value to a team like the Royals. Moose could serve as a backup to Mikael Garcia at third, giving him an occasional day off, or to fill in if Garcia gives Bobby Witt Jr. a day of rest now and then.
Right now, Vinnie Pasquantino will be the first baseman, with, presumably, Salvador Perez or Nick Pratto as his backup. Having Moustakus on the roster would allow Pratto to return to Triple-A for more seasoning and more regular at-bats and move Perez to DH more often when he isn't catching.
It would also be nice to have a seasoned left-handed bat with a little pop coming off the bench late in games. Last season with the Rockies and Angels, Moustakas hit 11 home runs and had a .418 slugging percentage versus righties.
Moustakas could probably be signed on the cheap, maybe even under a minor league deal. If such a deal could be struck, it wouldn't hurt to see if Moose has anything left in his bat.