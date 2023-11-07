5 former St. Louis Cardinals who should come back home this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are set for a busy offseason, one that could include reunions with some friendly faces. There are several former Cardinals on the free agent market.
By Curt Bishop
3. Chris Stratton
Stratton is another former Cardinal who could return to St. Louis this winter. He went to Texas along with Montgomery on July 30.
St. Louis picked Stratton up at the 2022 deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the same deal that landed the team left-hander Jose Quintana. He became a viable piece in the team's bullpen down the stretch as they cruised to their 13th NL Central title.
This season, the veteran right-hander appeared in 64 games with the Cardinals and Rangers and posted a 3.92 ERA.
In addition to the starting rotation, St. Louis also needs help in the bullpen. Even though they were out of contention at the deadline, the pen took a hit when Stratton was traded away.
He can be used in high-leverage situations and can help bridge the gap in the seventh inning or later, going alongside guys like Giovanny Gallegos and former All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
Stratton shouldn't be out of the Cardinals price range, and having connections in the organization certainly can't hurt his case.
The 33-year-old owns a career ERA of 4.43 but has become a viable weapon in the bullpen.
St. Louis would certainly benefit from having him back.