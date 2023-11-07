5 former St. Louis Cardinals who should come back home this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are set for a busy offseason, one that could include reunions with some friendly faces. There are several former Cardinals on the free agent market.
By Curt Bishop
1. Joe Kelly
Kelly actually began his Major League career as a starting pitcher. He came up through the Cardinals system in 2012 and ultimately secured a spot in the rotation in 2013. He even started Game 3 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox, where he would be traded the following year.
In Boston, Kelly became a back-end reliever and helped guide the team to their World Series title in 2018. The veteran right-hander split this past season with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
His stats for the regular season are a bit troubling, as he posted a 4.12 ERA. But after being traded to the Dodgers, he had a microscopic 1.74 ERA in 11 appearances.
Kelly can be used in high-leverage situations and also has great postseason experience under his belt. A reunion with the Cardinals could be in the works given the Cardinals need for relief pitching.
Like so many before him, Kelly was adored by the St. Louis fanbase. The Cardinals sent both Kelly and Allen Craig to the Red Sox in 2014 for John Lackey. But things may ultimately come full-circle this coming offseason if the Cardinals pursue a reunion.