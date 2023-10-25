5 free agents Houston Astros can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Houston Astros fell short of the World Series with a disappointing Game 7 loss at home. Now, it's all about getting back to the mountaintop in 2024.
4. Matt Moore
Another potential source of bullpen help for the Astros is Matt Moore. He split the 2023 campaign between three teams — Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Miami. The Angels, and then the Guardians, waived him for reasons related to the standings. He finished the season in Miami, but was ineligible for the postseason since he joined the team after Sept. 1.
Despite circumstances stacked against him, Moore performed admirably. He finished the season with a 2.56 ERA and 1.158 WHIP. In 63 games (74.0 innings pitched), Moore gave up 46 hits compared to 60 strikeouts. He did, however, walk 38 batters.
At 34 years old, Moore has transitioned out of the prime of his career. A former starter who finished top-10 in the Cy Young race all the way back in 2013, Moore has since charted his course as a reliever. With the bullpen market so hot this winter, one has to imagine he will prioritize stability and contention after bouncing around so frequently in 2023.
Houston shouldn't expect Moore to completely reinvigorate the team, but he profiles as affordable pitching help with a long track record of success. The Astros could use some southpaws in the bullpen, too. This feels like a strong fit for all involved.