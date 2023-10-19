5 free agents the Red Sox can sign to win 2024 World Series
After two straight losing seasons, the Boston Red Sox could get themselves back in the World Series conversation by bringing in some new blood.
By Luke Norris
Aaron Nola, RHP
Another reliable arm set to hit free agency this winter is Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola, who's spent his entire nine-year big-league career with the Phillies.
In those nine years, Nola has finished seventh or better in the NL Cy Young voting on three occasions, the most recent being a fourth-place finish just a season ago.
Sure, his 2023 campaign wasn't quite as successful as he went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA. But that could keep costs down as he hits the market, which would undoubtedly benefit the Red Sox.
Like Snell, Nola is durable and has stayed consistently healthy throughout his career. Over the past six years, the Louisiana native has started at least 32 games five times. Like Snell, the only exception was 2020.
As mentioned, Nola has spent his entire career with the Phillies. And given the success the organization has had over the last few years, one has to wonder if he even wants to make a change. That decision, of course, may be up to someone other than him as Philly may decide to move on, although that might be difficult given how he's performed during the postseason.
Nola would certainly fit in well with Boston fans, as he knows what it's like to play under pressure. And perhaps a new town and a new team is exactly what he needs at this stage in his career.