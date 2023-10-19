5 free agents the Red Sox can sign to win 2024 World Series
After two straight losing seasons, the Boston Red Sox could get themselves back in the World Series conversation by bringing in some new blood.
By Luke Norris
Shohei Ohtani, OF/RHP/DH
As if we'd talk about possible free-agent targets for the Boston Red Sox and not mention Shohei Ohtani.
Is it going to cost any team a ton of money to sign arguably the best all-around player in MLB history? Of course. But the 2021 AL MVP has to sign somewhere, right? And we know he's not going back to the Angels, nor should he.
Sure, Ohtani won't pitch in 2024 as he continues to recover from the UCL tear in his right elbow. But he's expected back on the mound in 2025. And even if he never throws another pitch in his life, his offense alone is worth what he'll command.
Over the past three years, Ohtani has slashed .277/.379/.585 with 82 doubles, 22 triples, 124 home runs, 290 RBI, and 57 stolen bases. And just imagine "Shotime" with that short porch in right field at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox need to make a splash this offseason. And nobody would cause as big of a wave as Shohei Ohtani.