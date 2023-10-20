5 free agents the Braves should avoid this offseason at all costs
The Atlanta Braves will certainly sign some free agents during the upcoming MLB offseason. But these five guys shouldn't be on that list.
By Luke Norris
Joc Pederson, DH/OF
Given what Joc Pederson did during his short run with the Braves en route to winning the 2021 World Series, it's likely that many would welcome the two-time All-Star back to Atlanta with open arms.
But that would be a mistake, given the other options that'll be available this offseason.
In 121 games with the San Francisco Giants this past season, Pederson hit just .235 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI. While his on-base percentage was decent at .348, his slugging was down more than 100 points from 2022 at .416.
And you're almost forced to sit him down when facing a left-handed pitcher, as the former Dodger hit just .186 against southpaws in 2023.
Do you think the Giants believe that was worth the $19.65 million they paid him this year? Probably not. Pederson certainly won't (or at least shouldn't) receive anywhere near that amount in free agency this time around. But no matter the cost, the Braves would be wise not to get nostalgic for a necklace.