5 free agents the Rangers must sign to win the 2024 World Series
The Texas Rangers have built a team capable of winning one World Series, but what about two? These free agents get help the team go back-to-back.
The Rangers must sign Garrett Cooper
Cooper can add depth to the Rangers' roster at first base and in the right field.
After spending six seasons with the Miami Marlins, Cooper was traded to the San Diego Padres. He hit .251/.304/.419 with an OPS of .424. He had 18 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 42 runs scored and 61 RBI.
While he's not the glitz and glamour player the Rangers would love to sign, he is an excellent option to have available with the marathon baseball season. Nathaniel Lowe could use a rest every once in a while.
The Rangers must sign Brandon Belt
Reuniting Belt with Bochy? That would be fun! In addition to being a positive veteran presence, Belt can back up first base and be a good option off the bench or even as the designated hitter.
After spending 12 seasons with the San Fransisco Giants, Belt went to the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency. The Jays appear to be heading in another direction, making Belt available. Belt hit .254/.369/.490 with an OPS of .858. In 103 games for the Jays, Belt hit 23 doubles, 19 home runs, 53 runs scored, and 43 RBIs.
Belt would add a fun presence to the clubhouse. He proved he is still a viable option to compete and help his team. Reuniting him with Bochy as he gets near the end of his career would also be fun. This is a move the Rangers should consider for roster depth.