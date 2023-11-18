5 free agents the Rangers must sign to win the 2024 World Series
The Texas Rangers have built a team capable of winning one World Series, but what about two? These free agents get help the team go back-to-back.
The Rangers must sign Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani is the top player in the MLB and is expected to earn a vast contract wherever he lands. After he was a star player on the Los Angeles Angels, seeing him added to a winning club like the Rangers would be amazing. He is said to be interested in the Rangers and hopefully, the interest is mutual. Adding him to a lineup that includes Seager and Semien would be awesome.
Ohtani is a two-way player with exceptional abilities. He was this season's AL MVP. He was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018. He was also AL MVP in 2021. He's been an All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner.
This season, the pitching side of his routine ended as he had to have a second UCL repair surgery. He was 10-5 on the season with an ERA of 3.14 over 132 innings. He had 167 strikeouts. While waiting for the surgery, he was still in the Angel's lineup as their designated hitter. This season, he hit .304/.412/.654 and an OPS of 1.066. He hit 26 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs, 102 runs scored and 95 RBIs. He had 20 stolen bases as well.
Ohtani is the prize of this offseason. The Rangers would do well to nab this once-in-a-lifetime talent while they can continue their championship run.