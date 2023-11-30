5 free agents who will sign at MLB Winter Meetings and where they'll go
With free agent signings picking up and the MLB Winter Meetings not far away, here are five players who could find a new home very soon.
By Kevin Henry
With the MLB Winter Meetings scheduled to get underway this weekend in Nashville, fans can expect the Hot Stove to be heated to the max as MLB executives, agents, players and media get together in Music City.
Every year it seems that there is at least one big signing that happens during the Winter Meetings. This year, however, with free agent pitchers already finding homes before the end of November, there could be a frenzy of signings as teams don’t want to get left behind in pursuit of some of their biggest targets.
So who will sign during the Winter Meetings, and which teams will check a box off its offseason shopping list? Here are five predictions for players who will sign during the upcoming Winter Meetings, as well as which teams will land them.
Josh Hader will sign with the Texas Rangers
Arguably the biggest name out of all of the relievers this offseason will sign with the team that is looking to shore up any weaknesses as they aim to defend their World Series title.
Hader going to Texas may not be much of a surprise when the deal is said and done as the Rangers have been linked to Hader on multiple occasions, but it will certainly be one of the signings that could shape the American League West (and postseason) in 2024.