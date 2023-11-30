5 free agents who will sign at MLB Winter Meetings and where they'll go
With free agent signings picking up and the MLB Winter Meetings not far away, here are five players who could find a new home very soon.
By Kevin Henry
Eduardo Rodriguez will sign with the St. Louis Cardinals
With the Cardinals backloading the Sonny Gray contract, it makes sense that St. Louis can go out and sign another arm to truly firm up its rotation. Rodriguez would give St. Louis the completely rebuilt rotation it was planning to acquire this offseason, with the southpaw joining up with Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson as the new faces of the rotation under the Gateway Arch.
Throw Miles Mikolas in there as well and St. Louis could well have its rotation in place for the 2024 season before the festivities end in Nashville. That’s something that other hopeful National League contenders such as the Los Angeles Dodgers can’t say just yet.
St. Louis grabbing Rodriguez not only benefits them, but keeps him away from the Dodgers. The signing could cause a domino effect with the Dodgers then wanting Shohei Ohtani even more as they look ahead to the 2025 rotation.