5 free agents who will sign at MLB Winter Meetings and where they'll go
With free agent signings picking up and the MLB Winter Meetings not far away, here are five players who could find a new home very soon.
By Kevin Henry
Blake Snell will sign with the Boston Red Sox
Somehow there is just a feeling that Snell returns to the American League East where he made a name for himself earlier in his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston’s new management team can’t just sit status quo this offseason. A splash will be needed, and landing the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner will be just that.
As much pressure as there is in the Bronx for the New York Yankees to get back to the postseason after a disappointing year, the same could certainly be said for the Fenway Park diehards as well. That postseason push begins by landing one of the top arms in the game today in Snell, knowing that the Yankees will likely be in a bidding war with the New York Mets and others to get Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A preemptive strike in what could well be an arms race among two bitter rivals is never a bad thing.
And yes, there's something about knowing that Snell would match up against the Rays quite a bit moving forward that is certainly intriguing as well.