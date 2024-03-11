5 Gerrit Cole replacements the Yankees can sign immediately
Gerrit Cole could miss time with an elbow injury, so keep an eye on these free agents.
4. Yankees can bet on Mike Clevinger staying healthy
He's not the sexiest name left in free agency, but if the Yankees are looking for the ideal intersection of productivity and affordability, Mike Clevinger should be high on the list. The 33-year-old will not demand a long-term contract and he was rock-solid for the Chicago White Sox in 2023, posting a 9-9 record in 24 starts with a 3.77 ERA and 1.226 WHIP.
Clevinger can still push the mid-90s with his fastball, in addition to an effective slider and changeup to keep hitters off-balance. Health has been the primary barrier to success for Clevinger, who has only reached 200 innings once in seven MLB seasons. That is a factor for the Yankees to consider, but Clevinger's ERA has only ballooned over 4.00 once since his rookie season. There's something to be said for the consistency of his output when he does suit up.
New York hasn't experienced much success with splashy free agent additions lately, especially not on the mound. The Carlos Rodon contract aged like sour milk. While Hal Steinbrenner's pockets are deep, there is a clear reluctance to spend top dollar on the pitchers currently occupying the market. It's more fun to theorize about potential All-Star additions, but maybe the Yankees should simply settle for the steadfast mid-tier starter.
Clevinger gets a chance to contend and rebuild his value on baseball's grandest stage. The Yankees get someone who can string some quality starts together until Cole gets back, whether that's a couple weeks from now or the entire season.