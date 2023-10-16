5 greatest NFL players to never win a Super Bowl
So many greats never had a chance to win a Super Bowl, let alone appear in one. Who is among the best of that crew?
4. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
HE. WAS. SO. CLOSE. If Santonio Holmes doesn't make the biggest toe-tap touchdown in recent memory, the Arizona Cardinals would have a ring in their trophy case and Larry Fitzgerald is not on this list. Sadly, it just wasn't meant to be, and it's extremely painful. Considering what Fitzgerald, fresh out of Pittsburgh, first walked into.
For much of their history, the desert has largely been a site of hosting a Super Bowl while their team has faltered beneath the hot sun. Fitzgerald was different. He made that franchise respectable. Once Kurt Warner, Anquan Boldin, Edgerrin James, and others came into the fold, the Birds became a respectable bunch and went on a historic run that was so close to a happy ending.
Arizona made it back to the NFC Title game in 2015, but the Cam Newton Panthers ended that dream in a hurry. It's such a shame that No. 11 doesn't have a Super Bowl ring on his finger. He came so close to making that happen, but the Steelers just had fate on their side, and it's something he will have to live with.