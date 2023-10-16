5 greatest NFL players to never win a Super Bowl
So many greats never had a chance to win a Super Bowl, let alone appear in one. Who is among the best of that crew?
3. Dick Butkus, LB, Chicago Bears
Prayers and condolences to the Butkus family. In the Windy City, no defensive player EVER defined the city like Dick Butkus. No. 51 was a nightmare. His growl, his ferocity, his intensity, and the fact that he was a homegrown prospect. He and Gale Sayers (RIP) never won a ring, and that's beyond a shame.
The tough part is that Butkus played for the Bears during a time when they could never be a competitive team, similar to what they are right now. Butkus was it. Sayers the same. No matter how terrifying he was, he couldn't do it by himself. That's just the sad part of the situation. The organization was a mess during Butkus' tenure and it was almost impossible to succeed.
Chicago has had it rough for decades. 2006 doesn't even matter, because that was just a magic carpet ride waiting to collapse. Great players have come and gone, and nothing changes. Dick Butkus, though he played in the 60's, never got a chance to be a champion, and it's just so sad. RIP Dick Butkus.