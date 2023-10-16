5 greatest NFL players to never win a Super Bowl
So many greats never had a chance to win a Super Bowl, let alone appear in one. Who is among the best of that crew?
2. Bruce Matthews, OL, Tennessee Titans
ONE. YARD. SHORT. If Kevin Dyson got in the endzone, there is a chance the Titans could have won the game. However, the NFL's most versatile offensive linemen of his generation was so dominant and everywhere he started, nobody was coming through.
Fresh out of USC in 1983, Matthews took over the Houston Oilers line and instantly became a block of granite. Even when the franchise moved to Tennessee, Matthews' intensity never changed, and he held his own against great teams like the Baltimore Ravens. He played until he was 40 years old, which is insane for an offensive linemen, but that's just a fact.
There's no denying that Matthews is one of the best linemen to ever play, and his place on the NFL Top 100 solidifies that. Unfortunately, he was never able to win the big game, and it's such a shame that it couldn't happen, considering his impact on the game and his family name.