5 greatest NFL players to never win a Super Bowl
So many greats never had a chance to win a Super Bowl, let alone appear in one. Who is among the best of that crew?
1. LaDanian Tomlinson, RB, San Diego Chargers
The running back position looks low these days, but back in the day, they were the stars of the team. However, when it came to production, excitement, and pure joy to watch, there was NO ONE more explosive, more elusive, and more productive than LaDanian Tomlinson. The former TCU Horned Frog was unbelievable.
After the debacle of the Ryan Leaf era, the Chargers needed someone to sell to their franchise. The team drafted Tomlinson and Drew Brees. Though Brees did make it to the big show, it was with the Saints. Tomlinson made it as far as the AFC Title Game, losing to Tom Brady and the Patriots and then Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. However, LT's 2006 season was the stuff of legend.
The stats don't lie. LT was the stuff of legend. No. 21 is a sacred number in San Diego. Even though the franchise moved to LA, Tomlinson jerseys are still on full display and fans still believe him to be one of the best who ever lived. It's just a shame that he never won a ring nor had the opportunity to play on the NFL's biggest stage.