5 head coaches on the hot seat following tough results in Week 11
These five NFL head coaches could be in for a long December with no reason to believe that this year will be anything but the last that they will be leading their respective franchises. They are bad!
By John Buhler
4. Mike Vrabel should not be winning 30 percent of his games right now
I gotta be honest. I'm starting to worry about the Vrabes, man... Mike Vrabel is a good head coach, but the Tennessee Titans are starting to feel like a gallon of two-percent left out in the rain for a week and was totally forgotten about it. This team stinks, as they Titans have fallen to 3-7 on the year after getting blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval, 34-14. The Titans really need some juice...
With Jon Robinson being ousted as general manager a year ago, and Monti Ossenfort partnering up with Jonathan Gannon over in The Valley of the Sun to lead the Arizona Cardinals, we may be experiencing a bit of a front-office brain drain in Nashville. Ran Carthon could be a promise general manager, but things have gone from bad to worse ever since he took over this front-office operation.
I don't know if Amy Adams Strunk would be willing to kick Vrabel to the curb after one bad season like this, but she is her late father's daughter. We saw the late Bud Adams do absolutely zany things owning the Houston Oilers, such as blowing it all up after the 1993 NFL season, only to relocate to Tennessee four years later. At least Titans fans will have a new stadium to look forward to here soon.
If the Titans were to fire Vrabel, he would be hired immediately by any other franchise with a pulse.