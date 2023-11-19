5 head coaches on the hot seat following tough results in Week 11
These five NFL head coaches could be in for a long December with no reason to believe that this year will be anything but the last that they will be leading their respective franchises. They are bad!
By John Buhler
3. Ron Rivera will not get the benefit of the doubt from his new owner
While I would say there is a chance the Tennessee Titans let go of Mike Vrabel at the end of the year, or even that David Tepper could pull the plug on the Frank Reich-Carolina Panthers experiment gone wrong after one season, I sincerely doubt that Ron Rivera will be in the nation's capital after this year. The Washington Commanders do not have hot water at FedEx Field and they need a new head coach.
It has been a tumultuous tenure for Rivera in Washington. The franchise has had three nicknames since he has been around, two owners, one division title, but not a single winning season under his watch. Washington is absolutely going to hit the reset button with Josh Harris now the majority owner of the franchise. He is going to want to leave his imprint on the franchise he bought from Dan Snyder.
After seeing Washington fall to 4-7 on the season in their latest defeat of the year, it is only a matter of time before Harris pulls the plug on all this. The fact that Washington lost at home to an equally bad New York Giants team 31-19 makes it even worse. And just when you thought the horror show that was the Snyder era was firmly in the rearview mirror, Commanders players cannot even shower there.
The only thing that stinks more than this football team are the football players who cannot rinse off.