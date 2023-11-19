5 head coaches on the hot seat following tough results in Week 11
These five NFL head coaches could be in for a long December with no reason to believe that this year will be anything but the last that they will be leading their respective franchises. They are bad!
By John Buhler
2. Matt Eberflus never had a chance with these toothless Chicago Bears
Just when you think Matt Eberflus might be given the benefit of the doubt to get a third year at the helm of the Chicago Bears, you get a coaching catastrophe like we saw on Sunday afternoon vs. the division rival Detroit Lions. Chicago had the division-leading Lions, but fell apart at the seams in final minutes, losing on the road, 31-26. This is one of those losses where you just don't come back from...
The Bears are now 3-8 on the season after pretty much ripping defeat away from the jaws of victory to allow the juggernaut Lions to improve to 8-2 on the campaign. Once again, for as long as Kevin Warren and Ryan Poles are in the building, I am going to fade the Bears, even if I think Eberflus is a great defensive mind who took the only NFL head-coaching job he was ever going to be offered.
The worst part in Sunday's loss to the Lions was that their perpetually frustrating franchise quarterback Justin Fields actually played well. We still may not know if he is a guy or not in Chicago. Unfortunately, he is not going to be given a real chance because the Bears are the equivalent of locking yourself out of your car in a snowstorm and all you have to get back inside is a wire hanger.
I hope Eberflus gets a coordinator gig next season, as well as for nobody to be drafted by the Bears.