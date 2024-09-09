5 Heisman moments you missed in Week 2 of the college football slate
By Austen Bundy
College football Week 2 delivered some incredible team highs and lows. But lost in all that hype were some gems of individual performances.
Don't worry, we've got you covered on the top Heisman watch-list worthy stat lines you may have missed because they were hidden behind a paywall or it was just past your bedtime.
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty — 192 yards, 3 TDs
Despite falling on a last-second field goal to a Top 10 Oregon team, Jeanty showed his Week 1 Herculean effort (267 yards, 6 TDs) was no fluke. The junior from Jacksonville, Fla. single-handedly kept Boise State in the game with clutch run after clutch run, including his second score of the night which went for 70 yards.
Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai — 208 yards, 3 TDs
If Ashton Jeanty didn't exist, Kyle Monangai would probably have taken his place on the Heisman dark horse list. The Scarlet Knights senior put up 165 yards and a touch in Week 1 and decided that wasn't enough. So, he just casually dropped a career-high in rushing yards, including this 62-yard scamper for his second touchdown of the day.
UNLV WR Ricky White — 111 yards, 3 TDs, 1 blocked punt
If you saw Ricky White drop all three of his touchdowns in the first quarter, you're definitely a Rebels fan (or a sad Utah Tech fan, sorry). But like the rest of us, you probably read about it here or elsewhere online.
White accounted for 16 percent of UNLV's total yards on offense Saturday and recorded a blocked punt on special teams (who says Travis Hunter is the only good two-way player in college football?). Besides that highlight, White burned the Utah Tech defense for this 55-yard score.
Navy QB Blake Horvath — 234 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs
If Horvath isn't already training to be a Navy pilot, he should consider it because he got it done on the ground and through the air on Saturday. The junior quarterback threw for 112 yards and one touchdown while also logging 122 yards and three scores rushing against Temple. Horvath was responsible for every endzone breach Navy tallied in the 38-11 win, including this 62-yard dash.
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo — 295 all-purpose yards
While Skattebo didn't find the endzone on Saturday, he did put up a career-high in all-purpose yards in ASU's first-ever win over an SEC foe. He now sits atop the Big 12 Conference's rushing leaders and is third among FBS teams with 311 yards after two weeks. The senior, who transferred from Sacramento State in 2022, delivered angry runs in clutch moments like this 39-yard game-sealing first down to beat Mississippi State 30-23.