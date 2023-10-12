5 highest-paid coaches in NBA history
NBA players are signing record-breaking contracts almost monthly, but there are plenty of coaches who are making bank as well. Here are the five highest-paid in NBA history.
By Sam Penix
3. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors — $8 million to $9.5 million per year
Kerr reportedly earns an annual salary of around $8 million to $9.5 million, and since his current contract (which he is in the final year of) was for five years, we can infer the total value of his current deal was in the neighborhood of $40 million to $48 million. Given the contracts recently signed by the next two coaches on this list, the nine-time NBA champions (five as a player, four as a coach) he is next in line to set a new league record, likely seeing a salary that surpasses $20 million annually.
Given his track record, it would be a big surprise if Kerr were not the highest-paid coach in league history a year from now. The Warriors are approaching the end of the Stephen Curry era, as the league's all-time greatest shooter is now 35 years old. The team will want to maximize the remaining title window that they have, and in order to do that, they'll need to make sure Kerr is under contract. Whether or not he'll desire to stick around for the inevitable rebuild remains to be seen, but in the meantime, another NBA championship is certainly a realistic possibility for this group, and Kerr's coaching prowess is a main reason why.