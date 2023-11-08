5 long-term Matt Eberflus replacements Bears should pair with top QB
Even if the Chicago Bears moved off head coach Matt Eberflus, this franchise needs a ton of work.
By John Buhler
Although head coach Matt Eberflus could be deemed the scapegoat in Chicagoland, he is not the biggest problem plaguing the Chicago Bears. That would be ownership, every day and twice on Sundays. Sadly, that is never going to change. While I do not trust this franchise as long as Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren are a part of it, I think an upgrade at head coach could serve as coveted deodorant.
I get Eberflus taking the job when he did. He was a savvy defensive mind with the Indianapolis Colts, and the Dallas Cowboys before that. Remember, there are only 32 of these, so beggars cannot be choosers. Regardless, this is an offensive-driven league, and the defensive-minded Bears are forever stuck in 1985. That was nearly four decades ago. Maybe they make a change anyway after this year?
If I were running the Bears, hopefully not into the ground like the current operations seems to shamelessly do on the reg, I would probably look at hiring an offensive coordinator, someone who can call plays and get the most out of the quarterback position. I would also punt on Justin Fields as the face of the franchise in an attempt to honestly reboot the entire operation. The Bears need work...
With that in mind, here are five offensive-minded replacements for Eberflus at the helm of Chicago.
Chicago Bears: 5 offensive-minded replacements for Matt Eberflus as HC
5. Ken Dorsey stems from a great coaching tree as a former quarterback
Even if the Buffalo Bills are only a middle-of-the-pack team now in the deep AFC, keep an eye on their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for him to potentially lead his own NFL team very soon. Admittedly, he feels like he is a year away from being a year away, but the former star quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes has quietly been one of the most trusted coaches on Sean McDermott's staff for years.
After spending five seasons as the Carolina Panthers' quarterbacks coach, he followed their former defensive coordinator to Orchard Park to help reshape the narrative surrounding the Bills. Although their former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will get the bulk of the credit for the team's turnaround and Josh Allen's ascension to stardom, Dorsey knows what it takes to elevate the quarterback play.
I think having been coaching on the offensive side of the ball on two defensive-minded staffs in Carolina and Buffalo will ultimately serve Dorsey long-term. While Buffalo is not the same offense without Daboll calling the plays, Dorsey has the resume to at least start getting interviews for head-coaching opportunities this year. Chicago may be a bad first job, but it is still one he could be up for.
Dorsey may not make the Bears way better overnight, but their offense may no longer be a disaster.