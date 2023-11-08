5 long-term Matt Eberflus replacements Bears should pair with top QB
Even if the Chicago Bears moved off head coach Matt Eberflus, this franchise needs a ton of work.
By John Buhler
2. Mike Kafka is a local hero from his days playing ball at Northwestern
Although the New York Giants' second season under head coach Brian Daboll has gone to hell in a hand basket faster than Daniel Jones can fumble a football, I still really like what their offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is all about from a football perspective. The native Chicagoan starred collegiately for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern before taking his talents to the NFL as a quarterback.
Kafka is best known as a player for his first two years in the league as a backup on Andy Reid's Philadelphia Eagles. Thus, it comes as a surprise to absolutely no one that he served on Reid's Kansas City Chiefs staffs in some capacity from 2017 to 2021. He linked up with Daboll in New York just last season as an offensive coordinator. Kafka has been on sort of a meteoric rise ever since.
Kind of like with Ken Dorsey in Buffalo, we may still be a year away from being a year away with Kafka taking over an NFL team. Truth be told, he could be a long-term candidate to take over at his alma mater for Fitzgerald if Northwestern does not think interim head coach David Braun can do it full-time. Regardless, Kafka will have options after this season, no matter how things do go for him in New York.
Few people would understand what it means to win games in Chicago like this former Wildcats star.