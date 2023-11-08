5 long-term Matt Eberflus replacements Bears should pair with top QB
Even if the Chicago Bears moved off head coach Matt Eberflus, this franchise needs a ton of work.
By John Buhler
1. If Jim Harbaugh can't win in Chicago, dump this franchise into the lake
Depending on how the legal situation shakes out over in the Big Ten, there is a chance Jim Harbaugh could leave Ann Arbor for Chicago, just like he did in the 1980s. Is history repeating itself? Are we living in a simulation? Probably, but like with most scientific things, I cannot prove this. Regardless, if Harbaugh is not allowed to coach at Michigan any longer, the Bears needed to hire him yesterday...
Although he may have had more success as a player with the Indianapolis Colts in the early-to-mid-1990s, Harbaugh was drafted out of Michigan by the Bears. It is one of two NFL franchises he is most closely associated with as a player, along with the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers from during his coaching career. Harbaugh has shown he can win in the most dire of circumstances.
If I were running the Bears, I would punt on the latest installment of head coach Matt, GM Ryan and tell president Kevin his services are no longer needed. Go get Harbaugh and find a general manager he will not clash with right away so that he can draft his quarterback J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan somewhere inside the top 10. McCarthy is a native Chicagoan as well. This is too perfect not to work!
If Harbaugh and McCarthy cannot turn the Bears' fortunes around, dump this franchise into the lake.