5 Los Angeles Chargers cuts to create cap room for the 2024 offseason
The Chargers have one of the worst cap space situations heading into the offseason. These are five moves they can make to change that.
By Simon Shortt
4. Wide Receiver Mike Williams is expendable for Chargers
When Mike Williams signed his 3-year, $60 million contract he was coming off of an 1,100-yard, nine-touchdown season where he played in 16 games. In the two seasons since he's played the same number of games, had two less yards, and four less touchdowns.
Contractually the Chargers protected themselves in 2024. Williams has no guaranteed money owed to him this season and the team can save $20 million on the cap by cutting him.
The Chargers would have an uphill climb at the receiver position should they cut Williams. After the disappointing rookie campaign from first-round pick Quentin Johnston the Chargers would only have Keenan Allen to turn to in the pass game. Add in Tight End Gerald Everett and Running Back Austin Ekeler both hitting free agency, and you wonder if LA would rather keep another established veteran around for Quarterback Justin Herbert.
A one-year extension to split his $17 million up over two years could be explored if Williams wants to stay with the team. But he might be able to beat that financially on the open market even coming off of the injury.