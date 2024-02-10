5 Los Angeles Chargers cuts to create cap room for the 2024 offseason
The Chargers have one of the worst cap space situations heading into the offseason. These are five moves they can make to change that.
By Simon Shortt
3. Center Corey Linsley is a cut candidate for Chargers
This one is more of a formality. And it brings no one any joy to discuss it. Veteran Center Corey Linsley played just three games last year because of a non-emergent heart-related medical issue. Linsley spoke in January and said he was most likely going to be retiring.
Whether Linsley retires before the start of the new league year, or the Chargers release him while he takes more time to decide, the team will save $8.9 million against the cap with him not on the team in 2024.
The Chargers will however need to invest in the center position. Should that come in free agency, where it's a nice interior line class of free agents, we could see that money quickly go to another player.