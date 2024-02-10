5 Los Angeles Chargers cuts to create cap room for the 2024 offseason
The Chargers have one of the worst cap space situations heading into the offseason. These are five moves they can make to change that.
By Simon Shortt
2. Linebacker Eric Kendricks may not be back for Chargers
Eric Kendricks was brought in for the 2023 season on a two-year deal with no guaranteed money in 2024. Staley and the Chargers hoped his veteran presence in the middle would be an upgrade over Drue Tranquill and perhaps aid in the development of Kenneth Murray.
Neither was the case. Kendricks's numbers were fine (117 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks) but he certainly didn't make the kind of impact that would warrant him staying on the team for $6.5 million next year. Instead, the Chargers will likely release Kendricks and use that money elsewhere.
Like Linsley, the Chargers will have to invest in the off-ball linebacker position this offseason after likely moving on from both Kendricks and Murray. But bringing in new, potentially younger and cheaper players, under this new regime is the best scenario for LA.