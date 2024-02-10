5 Los Angeles Chargers cuts to create cap room for the 2024 offseason
The Chargers have one of the worst cap space situations heading into the offseason. These are five moves they can make to change that.
By Simon Shortt
1. EDGE Joey Bosa could be on the way out in LA
Joey Bosa has played in 14 games and registered nine sacks over the last two seasons due to injuries. That sort of thing doesn't typically get much better for a player nearing 30 years old (Bosa turns 29 this summer).
The four-time pro bowler has a cap hit of over $36 million in 2024. Cutting Bosa would save the team roughly $14 million against the cap. The dead money against the Chargers would be high in 2024 should they make this move, and financially it would be better for them to wait until 2025.
But, even with all the moves I mentioned above, the Chargers are less than $13 million under the estimated cap. And that doesn't include things like draft picks or filling out the rest of the roster and practice squad.
With a new regime coming in it might make sense to clean house on the defense in terms of true cap savings. Bosa's extra $14 million can go towards multiple players that Harbaugh and new Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter can handpick, and it delays the inevitable decision to move on from Bosa next year.
Moving on from both Mack and Bosa in one offseason would be a big deal in LA. But the emergence of last year's second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu gives the team a cheap building block at the edge rusher position.