5 media day storylines we’re monitoring around the NBA
NBA Media Day has already kicked off, giving players around the league a platform to share their offseason journeys and set the stage for the upcoming season. Whether it’s discussing intense workouts with personal trainers or devising strategies against upcoming opponents, Media Day offers a glimpse into the preparation and mindset of teams and players as they gear up for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated seasons yet.
Teams like the Boston Celtics, amid the backdrop of a franchise sale, and the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga with the Miami Heat, are dominating headlines. Media Day serves as the seed that plants intriguing storylines, each of which could significantly impact the season ahead. Here are five narratives we're closely monitoring:
5. The New York Knicks’ injury concerns
The New York Knicks have built a dynamic, exciting roster, with Mikal Bridges joining his former Villanova teammates in what some are dubbing the NBA’s newest superteam. However, the Knicks were immediately grappling with injury issues as they awaited the return of starting center Mitchell Robinson, who is sidelined until late December or early January. That absence left a gaping hole in their frontcourt, raising questions about potential lineup adjustments.
The Knicks handled that gaping hole in the most dramatic fashion possible, arranging a trade to send Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. The deal has been finalized and has some complicated financial hoops to clear but it's assumed it will be completed today.
The Knicks suddenly have some additional size in the frontcourt with Towns playing in front of Precious Achiuwa, who served as a solid backup last season but lacks Robinson’s rebounding and defensive presence. Jericho Sims, now in his fourth season, may also get his chance to prove himself, offering a similar skill set to Robinson.
The issue is that Knicks have sacrificed some depth with DiVincenzo leaving and will still face some serious defensive challenges until Robinson returns.
4. Kawhi Leonard's situation with the Clippers
After the Los Angeles Clippers failed to re-sign Paul George, who instead joined the Philadelphia 76ers, the focus has shifted to Kawhi Leonard’s future with the team. Leonard recently underwent a knee procedure that has delayed his return, adding to the concerns surrounding his availability. Leonard has a history of injuries and has often missed significant time due to load management, which could severely impact the Clippers' season.
If the Clippers struggle again and Leonard becomes dissatisfied with the roster around him, he might seek a change of scenery. Speculation is already swirling about potential destinations, such as joining forces with Jimmy Butler in Miami or a swap involving Brandon Ingram with the Pelicans. Leonard’s blend of defense and scoring is irreplaceable, and Steve Ballmer’s ambition to compete in the Western Conference could hinge on keeping Leonard happy and healthy.
3. JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers
After JJ Redick revealed the Lakers' starting five on the Zach Lowe podcast, skepticism remains about the team’s offseason approach. Despite being two years into Darvin Ham’s tenure, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, are essentially running it back with few significant changes. Redick, whose basketball acumen was evident during his playing days, now steps into a coaching role with high expectations but limited resources.
Missed opportunities to acquire stars like Paul George, Zach LaVine, or DeMar DeRozan have left the Lakers in a bind. The new additions of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James Jr. are promising but likely to spend time in the G League. Meanwhile, LeBron, nearing 40, is starting to show signs of decline, and the bench is thin, with young players like Max Christie and Gabe Vincent still unproven. Questions also linger about Bronny James Jr.'s role, especially after an underwhelming college season and Summer League showing.
2. Portland's overcrowded frontcourt
The Portland Trail Blazers faced a challenging 2023-24 season, with rookie Scoot Henderson underwhelming and a crowded backcourt. This offseason, they added more size by drafting Donovan Clingan, a 7-foot-2 center with a versatile game. The issue? Portland already has Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III, creating a logjam in the frontcourt.
Clingan and Ayton both primarily play center, and neither has experience as a power forward. Williams, relegated to the bench, could seek a trade to a team that values his defensive prowess. Portland may need to consider moving either Ayton or Williams to balance their roster, with teams like the Suns or Pelicans potential suitors for Ayton, or a contending team snapping up Williams for his shot-blocking abilities.
1. Everything wrong with the New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans face a host of issues, starting with Brandon Ingram’s contract situation. After months of failed negotiations, Ingram appears increasingly likely to leave, potentially without the Pelicans receiving anything in return. His apparent frustration seems to be affecting Zion Williamson, who has shown signs of discontent with his role and the team’s direction.
Zion may see more time at center with Jonas Valančiūnas gone, but the team’s chemistry is at risk. Meanwhile, Trey Murphy has yet to secure an extension despite showing similar production to Herb Jones, indicating a potential rift in the team’s valuation of their young talent. Newly acquired Dejounte Murray will also be under scrutiny as he adapts to his new surroundings, aiming to elevate the Pelicans, but it might not be enough to right the ship. The Pelicans could be looking at a turbulent season if these issues aren’t resolved quickly.