5 Michigan Wolverines who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
The Michigan Wolverines are national champions, allowing key playmakers to go out on top.
The 2023 college football national champion has been crowned: The senior-laden, battle-tested Michigan Wolverines.
Jim Harbaugh's squad was always seen as a title contender this season because of all their returning, veteran talent on both sides of the ball. They followed through with an undefeated campaign and a national title.
While the Wolverines will focus on celebrating for the time being, eventually sights will be set on NFL decisions, graduations and the next generation of Michigan stars.
Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson
Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson were Michigan's two leading receivers in 2023 and there's every reason to believe they'll be on their way to the NFL. Wilson could technically come back with a COVID year of eligibility but that's not something Wolverines fans should bank on.
Wilson and Johnson each had three catches in the championship game.
Now, the torch passes to a young trio of receivers: Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore.
Morris was a four-star prospect in the class of 2022. He caught 13 passes for 197 yards in 2023. Morgan popped up throughout the season with explosive catches, tallying 13 receptions for 207 yards. Moore had four catches for 32 yards as a freshman.
There isn't a ton of proven productivity there but the early involvement of those young guys has been promising. They're the future of the passing attack.