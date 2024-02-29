5 most overrated NFL Draft prospects expected to go in Round 1
Each of these projected NFL Draft first round picks could get the GM that selects them fired.
Every NFL front office is hard at work scouting a number of draft prospects in hopes of landing big-talent talent in April. Hitting on a first-round pick is a requirement for any team looking to improve its future prospects. Unfortunately, missing on a player in Round 1 can set any team back in ther hopes of competing for a Super Bowl crown.
The five players on this list have a chance to develop into quality starters at the next level but each represents too much risk to hear their name called where they're currently expected to go in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Some have the talent required to go later than they're projected to go on Day One, but others should fall to later rounds before they're selected by any franchise.
The teams that select any of the five following prospects are in danger of squandering their most valuable draft pick. Each has the potential to get the GM that approves their selection in serious trouble with ownership.
5. Graham Barton, OT, Duke
Graham Barton is a quality technician who played left tackle at Duke but is expected to move to guard or center at the next level. Scouts appreciate his technique and versatility. Both give him a relatively high floor as a prospect.
The trouble with Barton is that it's difficult to see him blossoming into anything more than an average starter. The standard for an interior lineman who is selected in Round 1 should be significantly higher. Barton's lack of star potential makes him a poor value pick where he's currently projected to go towards the bottom of the first-round.
Drafting Barton isn't going to get a GM fired but it's not the sort of swing for a high-end talent that should happen late in Round 1. He just doesn't have the juice to justify his current draft projection.