5 most overrated NFL Draft prospects expected to go in Round 1
Each of these projected NFL Draft first round picks could get the GM that selects them fired.
4. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Nate Wiggins is the exact opposite of Graham Barton as a first-round prospect. He clearly has star potential as a starting cornerback at the pro level but he has too much bust potential to project as a possible top-15 pick.
The former Clemson star has everything general managers covet when he's permitted to sink his hips in coverage. His man-to-man skills could make him a Pro Bowl defensive back. It's easy to understand why some front offices will be tempted to take him in the top half of Round 1.
The downside to Wiggins is that his tape shows him to be allergic to physical contact. It's difficult to tell if he's a quality tackler because of his complete lack of effort. His lack of willingness to compete in that regards should give NFL decision makers significant pause before they spend a first-round pick to acquire him.
Wiggins could see his stock rise if he's able to post an electric 40-yard-dash time at either the Combine or his Pro Day. His sprint time shouldn't distract evaluators from the fact that doesn't show willingness to be a hitter in the secondary or near the line of scrimmage. He has great finesse but his lack of substance could make him the next Greedy Williams if he doesn't adjust his game.