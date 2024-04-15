5 most underrated 2024 NFL Draft prospects who should go in Round 1
NFL general managers looking to nab an underrated talent in this year's draft should consider these five Round 1 sleepers.
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is starting to come into focus as the event quickly approaches reality. Selecting a big-name at the top of Round 1 is straightforward for front offices around the league. Stealing a high-end talent towards the bottom of Day One is a different matter.
The following five players are flying under the radar, but have traits that should cause scouts to look closer at their ability to become high-quality starters. They should not be considered top-10 selections but all have skills that can turn them into impact rookies.
Fans of teams that draft any of the five following players should be excited despite the lack of hype around the prospects in question.
5. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Keon Coleman's stock has dipped slightly after running a mundane 4.61 40-yard dash at the Combine. Evaluators should look at his Florida State film and notice that he didn't struggle to create separation against speedy corners.
The 6-foot-3 wideout isn't going to be a track star on the outside but he has enough speed to succeed. More importantly, he's got excellent length and ball skills that allow him to win contested catches all over the field. It's easy to see how he can develop into a No. 1 wide receiver opposite a smaller, secondary option on the other side of the field.
Another underrated part of Coleman's game is his willingness to make big plays on interior routes. He has excellent hands that allow him to pluck the ball out of the air quickly and create yards after the catch. Coleman's game doesn't scream superstar but it does shout high-quality starter. That makes him an excellent potential value towards the bottom of Round 1.
4. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
This class isn't chocked full of potential starters at defensive tackle. Braden Fiske lacks the massive size that some teams require from their interior defensive lineman but he more than makes up for it with quickness and a motor that runs hot at all times.
His ability to slice into the opposing backfield to disrupt the run game really stands out on film. If there's a slight misstep by a guard or center he's going to find it and wreak havoc. Critics of Fiske will correctly point out that he can get stymied by really powerful offensive lineman but that's something that NFL coaches can help him overcome at the next level.
Fiske also has the building blocks required to become a quality pass rusher. His technique needs work but his first step can trouble slow-footed lineman. He doesn't have the athletic profile to become a double-digit sack artist but he should be able to stay on the field for passing downs once his technique improves.
Fans don't get excited about seeing their favorite teams drafting defensive tackles in Round 1 but savvy front offices know the value of a cost-controlled starter at that spot. Fiske could turn into a bargain for the team that has the nerve to take him off the board in the late 20s.
3. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The best NFL front offices understand that their first round picks shouldn't be judged purely on their ability to play as rookies. Patrick Paul might need to spend a year adjusting to the intricacies of pro football but his long-term potential is worthy of consideration early in this year's draft.
The first thing that stands out about the former Houston star is his massive size. He checked in the Combine at nearly 6-foot-8, 331 pounds. Even more intriguing is the fact that Paul is extremely light on his feet. That gives him a really high upside as a pass-blocker at the tackle position.
If there's a criticism to be made about Paul it's the fact that he doesn't play like a mauler in the run game even with his massive frame. He's a bit of a dancing bear at the left tackle position. That might limit the teams interested in investing a first-rounder in Paul but plenty of heavy pass attacks should think about drafting and stashing him to be a long-term starter at left tackle.
Some teams can't afford to draft a player like Paul who might need a redshirt year. The good teams with late first-round picks should strongly consider making a long-term investment in a player that can be a quality starter at a premium position. Paul has some bust potential but it's easy to envision him qualifying for a few Pro Bowls as well.
2. Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
There won't be many, if any, linebackers taken in Round 1 of this year's draft. Payton Wilson has the playmaking chops to be the first player in his position group that goes off the board.
At his best, Wilson is a fluid linebacker who makes plays from sideline-to-sideline. He was a tackling machine at NC State but it's his penchant to force turnovers and negative plays for the opposition that should have defensive coordinators taking a second look at Wilson.
The one obvious negative about his draft profile is his injury history. It may be difficult to get him through a full 17-game season at the next level. Managing his workload by keeping him off the field during obvious run downs might be prudent for his pro coaching staff.
He can make serious money on third downs though. WIlson flashed potential as a blitzer during his collegiate career and he was frequently deployed as a coverage linebacker in space. The bottom line is that, when healthy, Wilson is just the sort of playmaker that makes modern NFL defenses hum. Any team comfortable with his medicals should consider taking him towards the bottom of the first round.
1. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
The lack of buzz surrounding Xavier Legette as a potential high pick is baffling. He was ultra productive against all manners of opponents at South Carolina. He tested well at the Combine to back those on-field results up. He may not be the track star some teams covet on the outside but he possesses a massive frame that allows him to make big plays down the field in traffic.
Legette is an ideal wide receiver to pair with a young quarterback because of his catch radius and exceptional ability to track the ball down the field. He has shades of A.J. Brown to his game. Even if he's 80 percent of that at the NFL level he'll be a great option at No. 1 wide receiver for a good team.
There are some notable struggles against press coverage on film but there's nothing about his athletic profile that indicates his route-running can't be improved with quality coaching. It might take a little bit of patience to get him up and running in the NFL but the juice is very much worth the squeeze.
Legette isn't flashy enough to be considered in the same breath as prospects like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers but he's got the talent to compete with anyone else in this year's class. No fans should be surprised if he goes much earlier than a lot of draft experts currently expect.