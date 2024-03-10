5 moves the Chiefs need to make after massive Chris Jones signing
What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs? After signing Chris Jones to an extension, these 5 moves make sense.
2. Chiefs can add veteran savvy to WR room with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Chiefs should absolutely invest in Xavier Worthy (or another high-upside WR prospect) on draft night. That should not preclude them from adding veteran talent to the WR room, too. Enter Odell Beckham Jr., who is actually the perfect blend of productivity, experience, and affordability. He found reasonable success in the Baltimore Ravens' offense last season despite multiple knee injuries on his ledger.
Now, it's time for Beckham to ring chase. He is 31 years old with a finitie NFL window, and the Chiefs offer him the best chance to add a second Super Bowl to his resumé. It's not like he would be strictly riding coattails either. The Chiefs need a reliable set of hands — just one — to really make the offense sing. A pass-catching RB like Ekeler would be great, but Beckham can still stretch defenses on the perimeter and create explosive plays downfield.
He averaged a healthy 16.1 yards per catch in Baltimore, a career high. His role was more streamlined than in years past, but Beckham still managed 35 receptions across 14 games (six starts) for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He is best cast in a complementary role at this point in his career, but Beckham would probably see his duties expand in Kansas City. That, combined with the chance to contend, has to be appealing.
At this point, few teams are better situated when it comes to recruiting splashy names. Beckham will forever be clouded by injury concerns, but the Chiefs need to be taking swings with their limited financial resources. Beckham fits schematically and he would add genuine stability as long as he suits up. Plugging the veteran into a young WR room could help in the developmental department as well. Odell's voice would carry special weight in the locker room.