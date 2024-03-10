5 moves the Chiefs need to make after massive Chris Jones signing
What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs? After signing Chris Jones to an extension, these 5 moves make sense.
1. Chiefs need to figure out the path forward with (or without) L'Jarius Sneed
The Chicago Bears recently re-upped Jaylon Johnson on a four-year, $74 million contract. That could provide a blueprint of sorts for the Chiefs and L'Jarius Sneed, who was recently franchise-tagged amid uncertainty about his Kansas City future. The Chiefs' financial ammo is limited after the Jones contract, but the sooner the Sneed situation is resolved, the better.
It seems unwise to carry Sneed into the regular season on a one-year deal with free agency hanging over his head (and the entire team). If the Chiefs can't get him to ink a reasonable extension, then it's time to find a trade partner. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer expects Sneed to fetch a second-round pick on the trade market, while netting a contract in the realm of $20 million annually. He also happens to believe that the Jones deal will seal Sneed's fate.
So, if a breakup is what is fated, so be it. The Chiefs can absolutely swing a fruitful trade before April's NFL Draft, perhaps adding more ammo to improve the offense (and maybe fuel a trade up for the aforementioned Xavier Worthy). The Chiefs will also need to find a successor for Sneed, who registered two interceptions, 14 passes defended, and 78 tackles in 16 games last season.
Cornerback becomes another position of need for Kansas City if Sneed is expelled. Maybe the Chiefs can land another replacement-level option via trade to hold them over. Maybe their first-round pick goes not to a wide receiver, but toward the defense. Pretty much every mock draft has settled on the Chiefs taking a wideout, but Brett Veach has options aplenty.
There's still a good case for keeping Sneed, too. In fact, it's the preferable outcome. It all comes down to money, though, and the Chiefs just don't have much of it left to spend. That being the case, it's time for Kansas City to get this situation resolved.