5 moves Red Sox could still make to answer Rafael Devers’ call-out
The Boston Red Sox should look to make moves after their franchise player, Rafael Devers, called them out for their lackluster offseason.
4) The Red Sox can be the winners of the non-existent Blake Snell sweepstakes
Blake Snell's reward of winning the NL Cy Young Award is an offseason of inactivity. We know that the New York Yankees made him an offer at some point and teams like the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants have shown interest, but there hasn't been much public interest revolving around Snell.
Part of that likely has to do with a high asking price, but part of it also has to do with who he is as a pitcher. Snell has been remarkably inconsistent throughout his career, and that has clearly scared some teams off. While he's far from perfect, the Boston Red Sox should still sign him.
The simple fact here is that the Red Sox need pitching desperately. The way this roster is constructed, they're not winning now or anytime soon because of their starting pitching. The starters they have at the MLB level are mostly lackluster, and virtually all of their high-end prospects are position players.
The Red Sox need an ace, and when right, Snell has proven he is that guy. He's familiar with the AL East from his days with the Rays, and he might even be open to a short-term commitment which would make him even more appealing.
Montgomery's floor is substantially higher which makes him a more appealing target for a Red Sox team in need of a sure thing at the top of their rotation, but Snell's ceiling is impossible to ignore. If they can't get Montgomery, Snell would be a fantastic fallback option.