5 moves Red Sox could still make to answer Rafael Devers’ call-out
The Boston Red Sox should look to make moves after their franchise player, Rafael Devers, called them out for their lackluster offseason.
3) The Red Sox can shake things up by trading for Dylan Cease
The way things look right now, it appears that the Chicago White Sox are not going to be trading Dylan Cease. This is a bit surprising considering the fact that they've let it be known that he's available, but teams have not met their lofty asking price.
Chicago's high asking price is likely why Cease is not in Boston right now, but he's the kind of arm they should be trying to trade for. As Devers said, we know what they need. Starting pitching! When at the top of his game, few are better than this right-hander.
We saw just how good Cease can be when he finished as the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2022. Things took a bit of a turn for the worst this past season, but Cease still made 33 starts, had a 3.72 FIP, and struck out 214 hitters.
If the Red Sox are unwilling to spend money, they can trade for the cheaper Cease who is under team control for each of the next two seasons and is making just $8 million in 2024. Yes, it'd cost prospect capital, but with the Red Sox having one of the best farm systems in the league, they can afford to trade some minor leaguers to get better now.
Based on what Baltimore gave up to acquire Corbin Burnes, the Red Sox likely wouldn't have to give up guys like Marcelo Mayer or Roman Anthony anyway. They need to find a way to get a frontline starter. That'll either come by spending money or trading prospects. Fortunately for Boston, they have options.