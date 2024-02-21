5 moves Red Sox could still make to answer Rafael Devers’ call-out
The Boston Red Sox should look to make moves after their franchise player, Rafael Devers, called them out for their lackluster offseason.
2) The Red Sox should look to re-sign Adam Duvall
One of the bright spots that came from the 2023 season was the play of Adam Duvall who, when healthy, proved to be an outstanding signing. He only played in 92 games for the Boston Red Sox which was an issue, but he crushed the ball when he was in the lineup.
The 35-year-old slashed .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI in just 358 plate appearances. You won't get many singles or walks from Duvall, but the veteran proved he has monstrous power. He's had three separate seasons of 30+ home runs, and this past season would've likely been his fourth had he stayed healthy.
What really sticks out on this Red Sox team is they're extremely left-handed heavy. Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, and Jarren Duran, arguably the team's four best hitters, are all left-handed. Signing Duvall, a big right-handed bat to stick between the lefties would come in handy.
With a lot of talented outfielders on the Red Sox roster currently, he wouldn't be playing every day, but should see plenty of at-bats in all three spots. At this point in the offseason, Duvall's salary might be cheaper than the Red Sox could've expected entering the offseason.