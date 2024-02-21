5 moves Red Sox could still make to answer Rafael Devers’ call-out
The Boston Red Sox should look to make moves after their franchise player, Rafael Devers, called them out for their lackluster offseason.
1) The Red Sox can bring Tommy Pham back to Boston
One questionable move Boston made at the 2022 trade deadline was trading for Tommy Pham when it looked like they were selling. The team wound up finishing in last place, and Pham had just a .672 OPS in a Red Sox uniform.
The veteran bounced back this past season in a big way, posting a .774 OPS, hitting 16 home runs, and stealing 22 bases. He was one of the few New York Mets players meeting expectations and then was hitting in the middle of the order for the eventual NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
Like Duvall, Pham can provide a boost as a right-handed hitting outfielder who performs against left-handed pitching. Last season Pham had a very respectable .787 OPS against lefties and he has an .834 OPS against southpaws in his career.
Pham is likely looking for an everyday role somewhere coming off a strong season, but the fact that he's unemployed in mid-February might suggest that his desired opportunity is not coming. He wouldn't be an everyday player in Boston but can see time at all three outfield positions and give them a big bat against lefties while improving their depth.