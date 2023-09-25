5 NBA free agents EuroLeague teams should consider
Kemba Walker and Jabari Parker were the two marquee NBA names to join EuroLeague teams this summer, but plenty of NBA free agents remain that EuroLeague front offices should be keeping an eye on. Here’s our ranking of the top five.
Potential NBA to EuroLeague transfer: 2. Justise Winslow
Justise Winslow has had an interesting NBA career. He was the tenth overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft, selected by the Miami Heat. He made All-Rookie second team thanks to impressive defense and some notable offensive performances such as dropping 20 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets in March.
He entered his sophomore season as a starter but was plagued by injuries. He initially had wrist issues and then had to get surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder which ruled out him for the rest of the season from January onward. Winslow never recovered after that, and injuries have continued to nag him throughout his career. Shortly after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, he struggled with a hip injury and last March with the Portland Trailblazers he underwent season-ending left ankle surgery.
If Winslow is ready to play, EuroLeague might be a good option. Few players are required to play lengthy minutes game after game and Winslow could try to find a situation where his recovery between games is emphasized. This will allow him to get the reps he needs and help his team be successful. His play style would be interesting to watch too. Winslow is around 6-foot-7 and solid, he could get away with playing the four and maybe even some small ball five in Europe. He’s also a decent passer, who has flashed solid ball skills during his NBA career. His Swiss army knife approach to basketball could translate well.